BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $754.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

