BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 138.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

