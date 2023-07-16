BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

