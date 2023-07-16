BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

PGX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

