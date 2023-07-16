BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

