BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,485.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $196.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.39 and a 52 week high of $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.18.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

