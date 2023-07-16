BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

