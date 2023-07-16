BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 578.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

