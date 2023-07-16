BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,357,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,864,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

