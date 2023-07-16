BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HSBC by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.00.

HSBC stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

