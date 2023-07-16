BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.