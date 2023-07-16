BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

