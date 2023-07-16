BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

