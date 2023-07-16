BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 732.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.90.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $235.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.