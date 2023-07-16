BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after purchasing an additional 326,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

ENPH stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.