BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

PEG stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.