BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 999,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $73.68.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

