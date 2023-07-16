BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

