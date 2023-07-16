BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,060 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

