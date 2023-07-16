BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $163.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.