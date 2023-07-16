BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,107,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 481,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

