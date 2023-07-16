Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.63. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

