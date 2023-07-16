Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

