Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.