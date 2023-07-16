Caprock Group LLC Invests $343,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

CMI stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.30 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.