CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

