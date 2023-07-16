China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,524 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,225.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $30.73 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

