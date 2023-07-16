China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 792 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

