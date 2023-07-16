China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

