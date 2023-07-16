China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

