China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

