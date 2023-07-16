China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.74 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

