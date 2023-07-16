China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

YUM stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

