China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,956 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $536.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $541.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.