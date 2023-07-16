Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $498.74. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

