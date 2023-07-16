Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 126,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.