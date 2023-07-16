Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

