Cypress Capital LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

