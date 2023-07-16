DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 5,363 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.