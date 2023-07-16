DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

