DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shopify Stock Down 2.7 %

SHOP opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

