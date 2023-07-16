DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ecolab by 47.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $189.10. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

