Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.
Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines
In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
