Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

D opened at $52.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

