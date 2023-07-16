Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

D opened at $52.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.