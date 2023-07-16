DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

