DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

