Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.47 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.