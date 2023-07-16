EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.