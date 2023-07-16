EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $550,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.20 and a 200-day moving average of $472.81. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $584.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.